HYDERABAD: Many citizens found their names missing from the voter lists in the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district and this led to heated arguments between citizens and Booth Level Officers (BLOs).The incident came to light during the special campaign day organised at all polling station locations of 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district on Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm under Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls 2018.

The BLOs, who have been appointed as per instructions of Election Commission of India for each polling station, assisted the voters to verify their names and to submit their claims and tried to pacify them. The BLOs informed the voters that it was only a draft list and not the final one. The names, if deleted, would be included by submitting the forms. However, GHMC officials claimed that special campaign went off smoothly with minor issues from the side of voters, whose names were deleted from the list.

GHMC officials said that names could have been deleted when BLOs would have found the houses locked during their visit to households.

Claims and objections can also be filed before the Deputy Commissioners and Electoral Registration Officers of 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district till December 31 and also through online via www.ceotelangana.nic.in.GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy visited various polling stations and interacted with the voters at Begumept, Gandhinagar and few other places.The citizens informed that some names of their family members were found missing and wanted them to be enrolled, while others wanted to get themselves enrolled as new voters.