HYDERABAD: A day after separate inquires were ordered into the allegations of errant behaviour of an additional DCP working in the Cyberabad police commissionerate and an inspector attached with the Rachakonda police commissionerate, disciplinary action has been initiated against them.

Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Sunday issued orders attaching Madhapur Additional DCP K Ganga Reddy (a DSP rank officer) to report to the City Armed Reserve headquarters after a video of the incident went viral.

Reddy was seen kicking a man in his office. Meanwhile, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat issued orders transferring Jawaharnagar inspector TS Uma Maheshwar Rao after a picture of him sitting on a car with his foot resting beside a woman at her house went viral.