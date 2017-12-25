HYDERABAD: Members of Metro Rail Joint Action Committee, which was recently formed to assert the demand for Metro Rail in Old City, visited the site near Falaknuma where the construction of depot for metro in this part of the city has been planned.

Among the visitors were V Sajid Serish from Congress, Alley Bhaskar from BJP, TRS leader Syed Salim and CPI leader ET Narsimha. Following the visit, they reached a conclusion that the land is wide enough for the construction of Metro Rail depot.

Metro Rail JAC was formed a day before the inauguration of Hyderabad Metro Rail on November 28, following which a series of meets and awareness campaigns on the benefits of Metro in Old City took place in Hyderabad. Moreover, a Mahapadyatra to take place in Old city to assert the demand was disrupted by police. Police had which detained hundreds of party workers who participated in the yatra.

After resilience from local traders and politicians with respect to land acquisition for Metro Rail, HMRL had not initiated the works in Old City.

BJP chief Laxman travels in Metro Rail

Hyderabad: BJP State unit chief K Laxman travelled in the Metro Rail from Tarnaka to Ameerpet here on Sunday. During the journey, he interacted with the passengers to know their views. Later, Laxman said that many of the travellers were of the view that Metro Rail fairs are on the higher side. While asking the government to keep the ticket charges within the reach of the commoners, the BJP leader said that his party would undertake an agitation to exert pressure on the government to extend Metro Rail corridor to the Old City of Hyderabad.