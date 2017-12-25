HYDERABAD: Promoting a culture of oneness and spreading the joy of giving, Gitam celebrated a one-day pre-Christmas Day to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.With all pomp and glare, the festivities saw students and faculty members performing skits, prayers, songs and much more.

The varsity was decorated with hand-crafted yarn and colourful baubles.The students sang several Christmas carols and a series of activities continued till the end of celebrations.Guests including Mr and Mrs Kadmial Dasari, along with brother Asher Andrew and pro vice-chancellor of Gitam Prof N Siva, were present along with various department heads, faculty members and students.