HYDERABAD: In the wake of an announcement made by the State government that it would set up a separate IT park for persons with disabilities (PWDs), a study published recently has highlighted the lack of PWD-friendly atmosphere in IT/ITES companies in the city, a fact accepted both by PWD employees and their employers as well.

The study, ‘Factors influencing employment and employability for persons with disability: Insights from a City in South India’ conducted by researchers at the city-based South Asia Centre for Disability Inclusive Development and Research (SACDIR) involved a survey through a semi-structured questionnaire given to 147 PWD employees and 53 employers of six IT/ITeS companies in Hyderabad. It was published this month in the Indian Journal of Occupational & Environmental Medicine .

The results of the survey showed that a majority of the respondents, both employers and employees, acknowledged that physical, structural, communication and information barriers for PWDs existed in their workplaces. For example, 95.2 per cent of the PWD employees and 84.9 employers felt that there existed barriers to access within the building like internal ramps and lifts with Braille symbols. Similarly, around 84 per cent of PWD employees and employers felt that there was a lack of accessible communication networks/devices in workplaces like provision of text phone, type talk, hearing induction loop facilities and screen readers. Another fact emerging out of the study highlights the need for sensitisation of having a positive attitude among the IT/ITeS employees towards their PWD colleagues. Around 88 per cent of PWD employees said lack of positive attitude, harassment and discrimination in workplace was a major barrier.

However, when it comes to recruitment, almost 73 per cent of PWD employees reported that they did not face any discrimination in the recruitment process and 90 per cent of them reported that their potential employers had made reasonable adjustments to facilitate their job interviews. Moreover, 100 per cent employers in the survey said PWD employees are ‘very motivated individuals’.

Srinu Meesala, who uses a stick to support his legs while walking and works as a customer service associate at a prominent MNC in Hitec City, said, “Though my company is considerate in providing me with transport service, the organisation is insensitive about giving me a few more minutes of lunch break. I need more time to walk out, finish my lunch and walk back to my work station.”

“Floors, especially in IT/ITeS companies which employ many PWDs, are smooth, making them watch their every step as the it is slippery and they can skid off it. Also, the companies are hesitant to employ interpreters for the visually or hearing impaired,” said B Kirtana, workplace coordinator, Disability Rights Promotion International.