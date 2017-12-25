HYDERABAD: Osmania University (OU) Vice Chancellor, Prof S Ramachandram praised the alumni association of OU College of Engineering (OUCE) on Sunday for taking active part in the university, including helping in applying for the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status to University Grants Commission.

He announced that the alumni association has pledged to construct a ‘centre for excellence’ worth `20 crore on a 5 acre area inside OU. The land will be chosen by university soon. He said the alumni association played a crucial role in preparing the strategic plan for the university’s progress in next 15 years, that was to be submitted as part of the IoE application. They helped the university in its application for accreditation to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, which accredited the university this year with A+ grade, the VC added. The VC spoke at Centenary Global Alumni Meet conducted in OUCE by Osmania Engineers Centenary Global Alumni Committee.