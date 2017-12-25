HYDERABAD: Piramal Capital, a global business conglomerate, has committed to invest more than `5,000 crore in the next two years in Hyderabad in order to shore up incentive for real estate development projects in the city. Khushru Jijina, MD of Piramal Finance Limited and Piramal Housing Finance Limited, said on Sunday that Piramal Capital has been steadily pumping investments into this sector with an objective to ensure seamless growth of the real estate market in Hyderabad. He spoke at an interactive session with real estate developers in Hyderabad.Jijina further said, “We look to commit more than `5,000 crore towards Hyderabad real estate market over the next 24 months.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now