HYDERABAD: Inspired by her husband’s fight against a company scam, a homemaker who approached a District Consumer Forum for an audio system not functioning in his car was able to prove deficiency of services by the company.

The forum directed the Nippon Audio Tronix Ltd, the company, to repair the faulty music system which was observed to have stopped functioning after the service centre, where he gave his vehicle for servicing, failed to take care from water seeping into the music system.

J Suchitra, the complainant, after purchasing a Wagoner Stingray with all inbuilt accessories, observed that the music system stopped functioning. When she took the car to the workshop, an estimate of ` 8,000 was given to repair the music system. The company observed that there was moisture inside motherboard of the music system that damaged the music system. Nippon, however, maintained that they even gave 50 % discount on compassionate basis but did not consider to replace the system. The forum directed the company to repair the music system and make it functional at free of cost before the case was closed.