HYDERABAD: While a national-level debate is going on over the issue of Triple Talaq and the proposed Bill by the Centre to criminalise instant Triple Talaq, a woman from Hyderabad has claimed that she was divorced by her husband living in Oman over a phone call ‘without following the due procedures’.

“My husband called me over the phone on August 15, 2017 and pronounced ‘Talaq’ without any prior notice or due procedure as per Islamic laws,’’ 31-year-old Ghousia Begum from Pahadishareef told Express.

Ghousia and her husband | express

She has written to the Union External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj seeking her help in getting compensation from her Oman-based husband. The email to Swaraj was sent on Monday with the help of her neighbour, she said.Ghousia Begum said she was married to Said Zahran Hamad Al Rajhi, a native of Nizwan in the Sultanate of Oman on August 11, 2008.

“Of the seven girls shown to Zahran by my relatives, who were the mediators, Zahran selected me. He promised to buy a house worth `10 lakh in my name in Hyderabad if I married him,” she said. Zahran used to visit Hyderabad every year and sent money for me, she added.

When Express asked what took her so long to raise her voice, she said: “I recently lost my father and was in a state of shock.”There is no one to look after me and my mother and I have not been given any proper Talaq certificate too. After I received the call, I approached my relatives who had mediated the marriage. They were rude and asked me to marry another Arab, she rued.“I request you to ask the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman, to inquire in detail by summoning the Omani Sheikh to the Indian Embassy and settle my issue,’’ Ghousia Begum urged the Union External Affairs minister in her email.