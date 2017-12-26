NALGONDA: A software engineer from Miryalaguda town in Nalgonda district died under suspicious circumstances in Sydney, Australia on Sunday night. The techie complained of illness to his family before his death.The deceased has been identified as 33-year K Adinarayana Reddy, who was working with Infosys and had gone to Sydney six months back for office work, the family members said. Adinarayana Reddy is survived by wife Vasantha and twin daughters aged three years.

His family are residents of Vasavinagar of Miryalaguda town in Nalgonda district. According to the family members, Adinarayana Reddy spoke with his wife Vasantha on Sunday night and told her that he was suffering from cold, fever and headache. He reportedly told them that he will take some medicines.That was the last the family heard from Adinarayana Reddy. After sometime, Vasantha called up her husband to inquire about his health, but there was no reply from him.

After some time, she called her relatives residing at Melbourne and told about Adinarayana Reddy’s ill-health and their failure to contact him.The relatives in Melbourne contacted their relatives in Sydney who went to Adinarayana Reddy’s house and found him dead. Adinarayana Reddy’s father Venkat Reddy, a farmer, urged the Telangana State government to take steps for shifting the body to Miryalaguda. Apprehending foul play, Venkat Reddy also wanted the government to talk with Sydney police officials for conducting a thorough inquiry over the death of Adinarayana Reddy.