HYDERABAD: Following the horrifying incidents wherein rodents ate away parts of bodies kept at the Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary, professors from the OGH have visited Gandhi hospital’s mortuary, which reportedly has better facilities, to get an idea on improving the facilities at the OGH mortuary. The State government too has asked for a report on the construction of a sophisticated mortuary at OGH.

“Our professors visited Gandhi Hospital’s mortuary,” said Dr B Nagendar, OGH’s superintendent. In the aftermath of the incidents, meetings were held between OGH authorities and professors from the hospital’s Forensic Science department and plausible solutions to the issue were debated.

On November 19 and 21, three bodies kept in the mortuary were found mutilated, and the authorities suspected that they were chewed up by rats. Sources said that since sewers in mortuary were open and outlets of the sewer lines were not sealed, rodents could have gained easy entrance in the morgue. Some of the rats were even found in unused embalm tank and defunct cold storage units where bodies are preserved. The issues were reported in these columns earlier. Two Male Nursing Orderly (MNO) were suspended after conclusion of the internal enquiry into the issue.

Later, staff and doctors of the hospital checked the morgue for possible lapses. Besides, sources said that engineers too have visited the mortuary to make note of the repairs that have to be taken up.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has sought a report on the issue from the health and medical department by December 28.