HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued directions to the bulk generating garbage units like hotels, restaurants, function halls and other bulk generators in the twin cities to install compost units.As per Solid Waste Managements Rules 2017, it is mandatory for hotels, restaurants, function halls and other bulk generators generating garbage more than 50 kgs, to have a compost unit in their premises. GHMC will implement the rules. On day to day basis, GHMC collects garbage from their premises and transport to dumping yard and it wants the bulk generators to convert the garbage into compost. The move is part of the Swachh Bharat campaign under which the government plans to generate power from municipal waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now