HYDERABAD: In its 10th year in 2017, the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, signed a total of 13 MoUs with foreign universities, educational institutions and industries in 2017. Of these, nine universities and an industry were from Japan. A joint PhD programme was launched with Swinburne University, Australia.

Despite being one of the newer IITs, the Institute is making an indelible mark in the field of research and education, said Prof UB Desai, IIT-H director. “This has been a great year with the faculty getting many awards including INSA young scientist award, INAE young engineer award, NASI young scientist award and many more. Our research in 5G, nanoscience, and other domains is getting world-wide recognition. On the academic front too, we have innovated and created more flexibility,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

As a part of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) initiative, the IIT-H has also adopted five villages of Scheduled Tribe communities in Medak. Another major achievement by the institution this year was the development of a cheap, low-energy and green way to recycle polystyrene and low-density styrofoam using orange peel extract, into a fabric.