HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad is organising a week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘MOOCs and Open Educational Resources’ from January 5 to 7 and April 6 to 8, said a circular issued by the varsity. The workshop aims to build the capacity of the faculty to design, transact and assess and deliver courses online in different disciplines with educational technology Tools, open educational resources (OER) and constructivist pedagogy-based free open source moodle-Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) OC platform. “The general objective of the workshop is to raise the capacity of the faculty to use MOOC platform for effective delivery of courses in higher education. This workshop is a great starting point for effective teaching,” said Dr N Yadaiah, registrar.

