HYDERABAD: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited bagged Association of Business Communicators of India (ABCI) National Award for Web Communication - Online Campaign for Social Media, PR and Branding-- at the 57th Annual Awards Ceremony, organised by ABCI in Mumbai recently.This award was pitted against India’s leading corporates, banks and PSUs. LTMRHL bagged the honours for the clarity of its communication, design, vibrancy of expression and for demonstrating that the recognition of an organisation is through PR and Branding. This award has got Hyderabad Metro a national footprint.

This year, over 250 organisations representing private sector companies, PSUs and communication agencies had submitted a total of over 1,900 entries. ABCI is the oldest and largest of communication bodies in India.