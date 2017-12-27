HYDERABAD: In connection with the gruesome murder of an HR manager near Malkajgiri court a week ago, Neredmet police arrested seven persons out of the 18 persons involved in the conspiracy. While it was reliably learnt and reported in these columns that the accused resorted to eliminating Yamjala Chander owing to the pain and trauma he was reportedly inflicting upon her, police after a probe said that the family of Chander’s wife Suhasini conspired together in eliminating him so as to snatch away all his property.

On December 22, Yamjala Chander (35), was stabbed by his brothers-in-law and his friends, in front of the former’s parents. Nearly five hours after murder, Suhasini’s brother Vijay along with three others surrendered before police. Police, during questioning, found out that 18 persons were involved in the crime.Ch R Umamaheswara Sarma, Malkajgiri DCP, told media that the woman and her family had been harassing the deceased for her share of the property.

During probe, it has been found that in 2010, after Chander and Suhashini’s marriage, the latter had been demanding her share of property. Police maintained that Chander, who was fed up with his wife, lodged a divorce petition in the court and his wife filed a domestic violence case against him. Her brother Vinay got aggrieved and planned to eliminate Chander to get the compensation of his death. Her parents were also part of the conspiracy, explained the DCP.

“On the day of the incident, G Vinay, A Vijay, D Hemanth, S Sathish, R Bharath, P Balakrishna and M Chaitanya Kumar, metro rail operator, stopped Chander while boarding the car and suddenly picked out knives and assaulted him. Having confirmed his death, they escaped in a car from there, which was arranged by Chaitanya, and threw the knives in a pond nearby,” said Neredmet police.

Police said efforts are on to nab the 11 absconding persons, and two knives, seven phones, three bikes and a car used by them during the offense have been seized.