HYDERABAD: Anticipating an increase of at least 20,000 emergency calls on the eve of new year’s, the management of GVK-EMRI ‘108’ call centre has asked their employees not to take leave and also work overtime. Usually, in a day, the ‘108 ‘ambulance service call centre receives 30,000 to 40,000 calls. But on December 31, the number usually goes up to 60,000.

To cut down the response time, the ambulances are kept stand-by at some hot spots such as Necklace Road and Tank Bund where revellers gather to celebrate the dawn of new year. Apart from accident cases, they receive calls from friends and families of people who suffer from chest pain, food poisoning, stomach ache.

“We request all our staff not to take leave and work overtime (16 to 30 hours) since the number of calls we receive on December 31 increases by around 20,000. To ensure that we do not have last-minute surprises, drills are conducted three days before the eve: condition of all ambulances is checked, attendance of drivers and Emergency Management Technicians (EMT) is verified,” said P Brahmananda Rao, chief operating officer (COO), GVK-EMRI 108. The drills are conducted by emergency management executors (EME) across Telangana.