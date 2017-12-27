HYDERABAD: A security guard who allegedly demanded bribes from the attendants of patients to let them inside the Osmania General Hospital, was taken to task by a postgraduate student.The incident of the guard taking bribe from an attendant was video-recorded and a complaint was lodged with the hospital’s superintendent, seeking disciplinary action against the guard.Hospital RMO Dr Rafiq said that he received the complaint which was forwarded to the superintendent and the contract agency which employed the security guard.

Video grab of the security guard

who allegedly took bribe from

attendants in Osmania General

Hospital | Express

At around 3 pm on Tuesday, the security guard, Rajendra Prasad, was posted at the back gate of OGH’s In-Patient Block. The video showed two attendants waiting outside the gate and the guard speaking to them. In his complaint, postgraduate student of general surgery Dr Suraj Kumar alleged that the guard took bribe from the attendants and gave them access to the block.

“I hereby request you to kindly take necessary disciplinary action against this security guard and also to warn other security personnel who have been found to be indulging in bribery on several other occasions,” Dr Suraj requested in his complaint.

The RMO said the guard was immediately asked to go off duty. The contract agency should inquire into the allegation, he added. Senior resident doctors of the hospital said that apart from accepting bribes, security guards did not perform their tasks efficiently. “The security guards do not stay put at places where they are supposed to. They gather at one place and derelict duties. There were many instances of outsiders entering the PG hostel building and sleeping in the corridor. And, there would be no security guard around,” a senior resident doctor said.