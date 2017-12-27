HYDERABAD: A city-based banker, vexed with the ongoing issues revolving the closure of about 15 roads for civilian use in Secunderabad Cantonment Board area by the local military authority in the past few years, has shot a letter to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind with a peculiar request - to travel to and from Rashtrapati Nilayam using the internal roads located in SCB that are exclusively used by the army and are closed for civilians. The President had landed in Hyderabad on Saturday for his southern sojourn and traffic restrictions are in place on Rajiv Rahadari connecting Secunderbad and Bolaram.

The letter also says that the army should not have any problem with this as the President is the Supreme Commander of all armed forces in the country.This request has been made to raise the issue of closure of about 15 roads for civilian use in SCB areas by the local military authority over the past few years. The closure of roads has invited ire of many residents from various SCB localities, including court cases, who allege that the closure of roads has not been done in accordance with the Cantonments Act 2005 and that some of the closed roads fall under the category of Cantonment Fund roads and not military roads.

The letter says, “Instead of Rajiv Rahadari, please use internal Army roads, Carriappa Road, Residency road, Nagadevatha Mandir Rd, Aswari Rd, Gough Rd, East Marredpally to reach Secunderabad. From Hakimpet Airforce Station to Rashtrapathi Nilyam you can use this route, Rajiv Rahadari, take left from Water Tank, take right for Amherst Rd, Rajendra Singhji Rd.”

N Venkata Ramana, a resident of Malani Enclave in Tirumalgiri said, “If the President decides to travel through the internal roads used exclusively by the army and not through the road used by the public, the public will not have to suffer due to travel and parking restrictions. Moreover, the roads which the public is allowed to access in SCB are so narrow and poorly maintained that the increase in traffic volume due to restrictions, makes it even more painful to travel.”In his letter, Ramana also asked the President to take a stroll through Bollaram.