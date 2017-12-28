HYDERABAD:A gold chain was robbed by a bike-borne snatcher at Gayatri Nagar in Meerpet police station limits on Wednesday. According to Meerpet sub-inspector H Raghavendra, Sujatha (48), a woman was returning to her home when the incident happened.

“A lone offender who was moving on a bike (Black coloured FZ) snatched a five tola gold chain from Sujatha. CCTV footage of cameras installed at a junction has been recovered. A case has been registered and probe is on,” said the SI.