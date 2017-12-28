HYDERABAD:A report confirming that rodents chewed parts of nose of a 22-year-old woman’s body at Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary was sent to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday. The incident of rodents eating the body at the mortuary came to light on December 19.

SHRC had asked for a report on the issue from the hospital and the principal secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department.

“A report has been sent to SHRC regarding the incident. Preliminary inquiry revealed that there was negligence on part of Male Nursing Orderly (MNO), which led to the issue,” said Dr B Nagendhar, superintendent of hospital. Besides this issue, rodents ate parts of faces of two other bodies on December 21, which was reported in these columns.

The superintendent said that a report on construction of sophisticated mortuary was being prepared. As part of this, forensic science department professors from hospital visited Gandhi Hospital’s mortuary to check facilities there.

CCTV cameras to keep track of bribing

A day after the incident where a security guard allegedly accepted bribe from two attendants to let them inside Osmania General Hospital’s In-Patient block was reported, superintendent Dr B Nagendhar counselled two more security guards who reportedly indulged in bribing.On Tuesday, a complaint as lodged with the superintendent along with video evidence alleging that a security guard took bribe from two attendants to let them inside the block.“CCTV cameras will be installed on Thursday at entrances of the In-Patient block to keep a tab on the guards if they are taking bribes,” Dr Nagendhar said.