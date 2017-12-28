HYDERABAD:The list of increased liquor prices was released on Wednesday evening. Alcohol will be sold at new prices after the new stock arrives at wine shops, which is likely to happen on Thursday. Depending on the brand of liquor, such as Teachers Whisky or Magic Moments Vodka, prices were increased from five per cent to 12 per cent. However, president of Telangana Wine Dealers Association, D Venkateshwara Rao said that dealers are not supposed to sell liquor at increased prices till they receive the new stock.

