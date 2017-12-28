HYDERABAD:From now on, if anyone is found relieving themselves out in the open and beside any of the existing GHMC toilets, staff present there would blow a whistle to call for everyone’s attention and if that does not deter the offender. The staff would slap sticks on the ground or on the wall in an attempt to shame the miscreant.

The GHMC officials are going to soon implement ‘Laathi-Seeti’ initiative in the city to bring down the practise of open urination.The corporation officials claimed that one toilet per every half a kilometre in commercial locations, was provided to people. They said that through their efforts, they made provisions for people to use toilets in hotels, restaurants and petrol bunks.Besides, 109 pre-fabricated toilets, 46 sulabh complexes, 20 she toilets, 20 community toilets are constructed, as per a press note.

“A GHMC employee will be given a whistle and a stick and they will be positioned at places where people defecate openly. Whoever urinates openly, whistle will be blown and sound will be made by striking a stick to gather attention, to prevent open urination,” as per a press note. It is being expanded as it bore good results when the method was implemented at some places.Earlier, the methods of capturing people’s images using CCTV cameras when they urinate in open and imposing fines, garlanding them, were adopted by the corporation.