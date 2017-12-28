HYDERABAD:A director of short films was arrested by Gachibowli police in the city on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to defame an actress-turned-techie and disturb her family life.The actress lodged a complaint with police on December 20 that Yogesh Kumar Mutyala, a short film director, had been sending messages to her and her husband, saying that he would disturb her family life for not meeting his demands.

“Yogesh has been sending messages on WhatsApp and text messages to the woman. He also told her that her father, would die if anything went wrong in her life. He also mentioned that police can not do anything as he belonged to Scheduled Caste,” said police, quoting the complaint. The police called the victim to give her statement, and the accused was also called to answer the allegations.Later, Yogesh did not turn up at police station despite several calls from the investigating office. He has been keeping away from police for a week. A team of the Gachibowli police apprehended him on Wednesday and produced him in the court for judicial remand.

The 22nd metropolitan magistrate court granted bail to Yogesh on production of two sureties of `10,000 each but he failed to produce the same before the court time. The court then sent him to the Cherlapally central prison.Meanwhile, during the day, some screen shots of the conversations between the accused and the victim went viral on social media, in which the victim reportedly expressed dissatisfaction about her life with him.