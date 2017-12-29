HYDERABAD: There is an 11 per cent increase in the cases of cyber crime registered in Hyderabad, among which job frauds have seen a steep rise. Around 284 cases of cyber crime were registered in 2017, of which 52 are related to job frauds. This steep increase can be attributed to the increased penetration of technology. “With technology becoming handy, offenses are also increasing and there may be a rise in the coming years,” said the commissioner.

As many as 284 cases of cyber crime have been reported till December 15 this year and as many as 183 persons have been arrested including nine Nigerian nationals, said Hyderabad police commissioner (in-charge) VV Srinivas Rao. In 2016, 234 cases were booked, of which 28 were job fraud related. In crimes against women, 23 cases of fake profile creation, 24 cases of stalking, two related to pornography, eight matrimonial frauds, and one case of blackmailing were reported in the city, said the commissioner.

He also said that crime against women has seen an 11 per cent decline when compared to the last year. While in 2017 about 1,171 cases of harassment of women were reported, in 2016 the numbers stood at 1,318. There was also a reduction of 10 per cent with regard to overall crime against women in 2017 with 1,886 cases reported as against 2,099 cases in 2016, Rao said. The SHE Teams also apprehended 644 persons in connection with stalking and eve-teasing. Of the arrested, 122 persons are minors.

Hyderabad commissioner bats for friendly policing

Hyderabad: Friendly policing is not just our ring tone or buzz word but the actual way of our functioning by attending the public grievances and ensuring their safety, said Hyderabad police commissioner (in-charge) VV Srinivasa Rao. Addressing media at the annual conference on Thursday, commissioner Srinivasa Rao said that from now if the Station House Officer or the police officer concerned fails to register a case, a complainant could submit a representation directly at the city police headquarters. “If the SHO fails to register a case, come to me, I will personally ensure that the case is registered. Either Central Crime Station or the other police official will register the case,” he said.