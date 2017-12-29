HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is to witness 250+ newyear parties this year. There are around 100+ new year events have already been listed with thewww.meraevents.com/newyear, a 360-degree end-to-end event listing, promotion and ticketing technology platform. The event ticketing firm says it expects another 100 events to get added over next two days. More than two lakh people are expected to take part in these events. There were around 150 events last year. There would be a sale of around Rs 50 crore worth of tickets sold online and offline in Hyderabad as part of New Year celebrations.

DJ, celebrity centric and other kinds of events have been booked by the MeraEvents which is expecting to generate Rs 10 crore revenue this year end through the New Year parties across India. Commenting on the business prospects, Naidu Darapaneni, Founder & CEO, MeraEvents.com said, “It is quite encouraging trend for event organizers this new year. Hundreds of events have already been organized during December this year and dozens more are scheduled.

Digital payments are encouraged during the celebrations this year. We will safeguard the customer’s transaction amount and refund the total value of tickets to the customer if any event gets cancelled at the last minute for any reason.” Some of the top events this year include Usha Uthup at Ramoji Film city, Revanth (Indian Idol Winner) at Leonia, Rohit (Indian Idol Winner) at Palladium Luxury convention, Unite in white at Rendezvous and DJ Felix at Taj Deccan.

ArmHer to stay safe when after-hours get messy

Digital Chaperon: Innovative Ideas and Services (India) Ltd has come up with a device named ‘Armher,’ a new tool to provide personalised and digitalised security solution. This mini device facilitates connection with one’s cell phone via Bluetooth with a switch. When the user feels unsafe, he or she can press the switch which will send a message For eg - ‘Help’ to the preselected contacts with details about the Google map location along with the date and time. This quirky device also serves the purpose as a selfie tool enabling the user a hands-free selfie option. In this fast-paced world, Armher provides ease in keeping a track of your near and dear ones, which is quintessential in current times.