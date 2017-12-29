HYDERABAD: Over 50 retrenched employees from Verizon Data Services India (VDSI) and other tech companies approached the State Human Rights Commission in Hyderabad on Thursday. This comes close on the heels of a conciliation meeting held at the State Labour department office between retrenched techies and VDSI management.

The retrenched techies reiterated that the management had failed to negotiate with them after the Joint Commissioner for Labour, Ranga Reddy Zone, asked for the two parties to reach an “amicable” solution before January 3, when the next conciliation meeting is scheduled.

Along with retrenched VDSI employees, those techies who were earlier retrenched from Tech Mahindra, Cognizant Technology Solutions and others were also present. In a representation submitted to the Secretary of SHRC on Thursday, the techies alleged that their Right to Live, Right to Personal Liberty, Right to Freedom of Expression and Right to Work anywhere according to Aricle 14, 16, 19 and 21 respectively were violated.A majority of the techies, who are from VDSI, alleged that the management had not initiated the negotiation in spite of directions from the Labour department.