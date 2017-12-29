HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a case against five former ECIL employees, three private persons, and five companies including two based in Germany, for indulging in corrupt practices causing a loss of around `41 crore to the corporation.A complaint was lodged by the then Chief Vigilance Commissioner C Muralidhar Rao of the ECIL to the state ACB officials that certain irregularities in the matter of procurement of GSM interception and Monitoring Systems by ECIL for supplying to various government and law enforcement agencies.

In connection with that, the CVC enclosed his complaint with the report submitted by his predecessor Arti C Srivastava, to the spl secretary and CVC of Department of Atomic Energy, revealed that certain irregularities and procedural violations were found during 2004 to 2010. Later a case was registered by the ACB and was further handed over to the CBI.

The preliminary probe by the CBI revealed that the misconduct done by officials - K Hari Satyanarayana, retired senior DGM, V Satynarayana retd DGM, M Vishnu Murthy, retired Director, GNV Satyanarayana, retd Director and K Subba Rao, retd DGM, criminal conspiracy with private persons - Colonel Suresh Bhatia, Dr E Leopold Dieck, Nadine Rothweller, ELD Industrie Holdings in the purchase of GSM interception and monitoring systems from an unqualified supplier.