HYDERABAD: The Indian travel market continued to grow in double digits, says a report by travel portal Yatra. 2017 saw Indians travelling more frequently than before, aided by affordable pricing of airfares and hotel rooms. Ease of booking combined with enhanced technology has played a pivotal role in shaping the Indian travel sector this year.



Homestays rule

Homestays is an upcoming segment in the hospitality space: This year has seen more number of people exploring homestay options especially in places like Goa, Kerala, Coorg and Pondicherry

Business + Leisure

Global business travel spending hit a record-breaking $1.2 trillion in 2015, up five percent from the previous year. Travellers are often extending their business trips into leisure travel to spend some time exploring the sights.

Loyalty pays

Customers are looking for loyalty programs as they are travelling more frequently: Customer retention is an important aspect for any company, and loyalty programme serve as a great option for both travel companies and travellers. Comprehensive loyalty programme which allow the customer to save on every booking and transfer the expiring eCash to friends/familiy or convert into shopping coupons is in demand.

Wellness tourism boom

The number of medical/wellness travellers has witnessed an upswing from the neighbouring destinations of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. With government extending e-visa facilities to a large number of countries, it has led a positive impact on inbound tourism.

Offbeat does it

Unexplored destinations attract millennials who wish to explore off beat locations. Domestic destinations like Bir Billing, Gokarna, Munnar, Spiti Valley and Ziro are gaining quick popularity.

Mobile is the way to go

Mobile bookings have grown by more than 30 per cent this year: A whopping 35% jump in bookings came via mobile since last year. Yatra has reported 82% YoY growth in mobile app traffic. A key factor that has driven this growth is affordable data & online travel agents (OTAs) focus on delivering a seamless travel booking experience via their mobile interface.

Foodies all the way

Food experiences play a vital role while planning travel: According to Food Travel Monitor report published in 2016, 75 per cent of travellers said they had been motivated to visit a destination because of culinary activity.

We love budget travel

2017 saw large chunk of travellers allocating their budget to experiential travel. They are focusing more on personal goals and immersive indulgence. The travel landscape has observed a strong double digit growth in budget travel in 2017.

One for the road

Self-driving is the country’s new immersive travel experience. With better roads and highway connectivity, the young population is opting for road trips. Adventures such as scuba diving, snorkelling and parasailing seemed to be big on our list too in 2017.