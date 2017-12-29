HYDERABAD: As many as 32.25 lakh passengers utilised the services of metro rail during the past one month, said NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited here today.

"Passenger figures are slowly stabilising and we expect it to stabilise in two months. On an average one lakh passengers are traveling every day," Reddy told reporters in a press conference.

Replying to a query, he said Rs 16,511 crore had been spent so far on Hyderabad Metro rail project by the concessionaire L&T and the Telangana Government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a 30-km stretch of the metro rail project on November 28 between Miyapur and Nagole.

Once completed, the network, covering a total distance of around 72 km across three corridors, will be the world's largest public-private partnership project in the metro sector, metro concessionaire L&T said.