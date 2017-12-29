HYDERABAD: India Bistro, A Food Link Initiative restaurant, recently opened in Kondapur, has introduced their pan-Indian menu with much authenticity. Vital ingredients have been used to give the dishes their unique flavour and are procured from different locations like from Lucknow and even Lahore. “We want to serve authentic Indian food that has gone through some adventure,” says Chandra Sekhar Roy, country head, India Bistro.

The ambience of the restaurant is contemporary with a bright colour palette which sets a rich mood as melodious Bollywood numbers from the 2000s float in the air. The 4,000 square feet dining area can accommodate about 148 people with a private dining area, buffet section and a live kitchen for the breads, tandoor and grilled items. Every customer is warmly greeted with a Pani Puri starter. The puris from Amritsar are filled with sweet boondi and the pani is served in syringes in both sweet and spicy flavours. Their platter of special dips consists of panchranga pickle and stuffed red chilli pickle from Bikanerwala; garlic pickle with black pepper; raw mango pickle; sweet mayonnaise pickle and spicy mint pickle.

Mixologist Raju Kanu maintains the right balance of Indian and contemporary ingredients in his drinks. Shisha is a vodka based cocktail that comes with a twist of kala khatta and cumin powder bringing back childhood memories. Made with star anise and aniseed, the drink presented in a lantern is a refreshing one to wash down the delicious items you savour.

In the starters,the ghee roast mutton boti inspired by the chefs of Lahore consists of chunks of mutton is tossed in pure ghee to which are added mild spices that leaves you asking for more. A spicy and grilled chipotle chicken has a tangy Mexican flavour with a smoky twist. The chaats rule the menu with the Pav Bhaji and Palak Patte ki chaat served on a chariot at your table.

The Mumbai bhaaji is creamy unlike the conventional mashed mix and is tomato based while the pav is toasted in butter. Jodhpuri chilli comes without the seeds, but has a stuffing filled with cheese and is coated with Mexican panco crumbs, served with sweet chilli mango pickle. “Each dish has its own story and we have worked to give the best in what we serve,” says Rohan Philip, executive chef.

The palate cleanser comes in the form of a Kala Khatta Chuski in a cute little pressure cooker. The Fish Rahrya Masala is a tomato and cream based dish of sliced Basa. You can cap your dinner with mouth-watering desserts that have unique names such as Liche Kii Tehri, which is a mix of lychee and rabdi prepared with rose water.