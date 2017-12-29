HYDERABAD: With over a three-fold rise in the number of cases registered under the Narcotic and Psychotropics Substances Act (NDPS) in the city over that in 2015, the police have said that they do not want to create unnecessary publicity like other departmen ts about busting illegal activities.

In the current year that is coming to a close, 94 cases under NDPS Act have been registered so far in Hyderabad. The number was 77 in 2016 and 27 in 2015. The police arrested 187 persons, including 18 foreigners, of the 203 accused persons this year whereas 220 persons out of 261 accused were arrested in 2016 with five foreigners yet to be nabbed, according to the data provided by the Hyderabad city police commissioner (in-charge) V V Srinivasa Rao.

The task force police this year have apprehended 2,544 persons for involvement in 1,801 cases pertaining to the three commissionerates _ Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. As many as 142 accused, including 10 Nigerians, three from South Africa and one from Ghana, have been apprehended by the task force sleuths in 67 raids.

No publicity stunt

Responding to a query on the recent drug racket that involved names of several Tollywood celebrities including director Puri Jagannath, actor Ravi Teja, actresses Charmme Kaur and Mumaith Khan, he said, “The task force team has busted more cases than other departments have done and we do not want to publicise about our work. We do not want to trouble innocent people unnecessarily. No one has actually seen whether the IO concerned had done analysis of the call data of the apprehended offenders. The city police are aware as and when to publicise and when not to. Calvin was though caught by the task force police twice, we investigated at our best,” said Rao.

The city task force police had earlier caught Calvin the alleged kingpin of the drug racket in 2013 and 2016, but no conclusion could be derived in those cases for reasons best known to the police. Other senior police officer said, “Our investigation is to ensure that innocent people are not dragged into the allegations for publicity. Did the department concerned that pulled the celebrities into the drugs racket has framed any charges against them or named them in the charge-sheet?”