HYDERABAD: The beginning of New Year will also mark the opening of the 46-day long Numaish, the All India Industrial Exhibition. With around 2,500 stalls to be set up, quite a few special attractions will be introduced this year. To begin with, the Exhibition Society, which will be hosting the 78th All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) this year. “People need not wait in long queues as they can book tickets online,” said NVN Charyulu, secretary of the society.

Free parking space will be provided for visitors this year. Unlike last year, there will not be any app for hassle-free parking, informed AV Ranganath, deputy commissioner of police (traffic). He assured that the problem of middle men asking money to visitors for parking their vehicles will not be entertained. “There will be more number of volunteers this year who will be coordinating with the Traffic Police. We have asked the Exhibition Society and they have agreed to bring in more number of volunteers.

We will be using a lot of signages this year, which will help people move around easily. We will also be giving numbers of traffic officials, including some of the seniors officers for visitors to file their complaints,” said the DCP. Action will be taken against those demanding money immediately and criminal cases will also be booked if necessary, he added.

Meanwhile, the Nampally Grounds are currently buzzing with activity of vendors, who are busy in setting up their stalls. As per officials from the Society, the stalls will be set up by January 1. However, those working on the stalls say that the overall process will take time as some of the structures are yet to set up too. “They are most likely to be ready by the January 10 or so,” said one of the vendors from the State.

Imtiyaaz Ahmed, a vendor, said that traders saw a fall in business by 50 per cent due to demonetisation. However, with implementation of GST prices of commodities are likely to get higher this year.