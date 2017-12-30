HYDERABAD: Terming the ‘Make Hyderabad a Beggar Free city’ as the “most noble and difficult job”, the Telangana Prisons Department announced to reward `500 to any denizen who informs the location of a beggar in the city.Telangana Prisons department which initiated to rehabilitate beggars has so far relocated 1,052 beggars to special shelter homes. 717 beggars have been released after a personal undertaking not to resort to begging again was taken. `500 bounty which was earlier decided to be given from December 25 was postponed to Dec 29 due to non-working days.

“Those who inform us of location of beggars should be present at the location when we visit. After which, reward would be given,” said VK Singh, Director General (Prisons). The department also held that it has no “authority” to keep beggars with them. “Some have questioned about authority under which we are doing this. We do not have any authority. We are just bringing them to the shelter home,” said Singh.