HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad task force police on Friday arrested two Nigerians and a Ghana national who were reportedly planning to sell narcotic substances in the city on New Year’s Eve. The seizure, which includes 25 gm of heroin, is worth over Rs 1 crore. The seized cocaine — 250 gm of it — is said to be of the purest form ever seized in the city, and was wrapped in chocolate wrappers. The drug was sealed in five layers of polythene.

The duo also reportedly confessed that they used to drug other African nationals before sexually assaulting them.“This is the biggest catch ever by the city police,” said city police commissioner VV Srinivas Rao. The accused imported the chocolate paper-wrapped cocaine candies through air cargo to Mumbai and then transported the same to Hyderabad by road. The seized drugs are worth over Rs 1 crore. and was to be sold on the New Year’s eve.”

Acting on a tip off, the west zone task force team of Hyderabad caught the Nigerian duo Ajah John Chukwu alias Pattrick Williams Uzonna, a student living in Banjara Hills and Bernard Wilson, a hair-stylist living in Tolichowki, and also a Ghana national identified as Mason Lucas, textile exporter from Mumbai.

The cops seized 250 gm of cocaine - all in nine parts wrapped in chocolate papers, 25 gm of heroin, a packet of plain chocolates, 50 plastic covers, 10 mobile phones and original passport of Chukwu.

This was the purest form of cocaine ever seized in Hyderabad, police said.Further investigations revealed that Chukwu, who had come to Hyderabad in 2015 had been arrested earlier on similar charges, while his friend Bernard had been arrested twice earlier for drug peddling.