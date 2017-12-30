HYDERABAD: After stabilising the drinking water supply successfully in Greater Hyderabad this year, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will focus on upgrading the sewerage network in the new year to put a check to sewage overflows completely anywhere in the city, HMWS&SB managing director M Dana Kishore has said.Talking with Express, he said the outgoing year is satisfactory to the board as it complete some of the important drinking water projects and some others are nearing completion. These include the Rs 1,900-crore HUDCO drinking water project and drinking water supply to 190 habitations near Outer Ring Road.

With the introduction of mini sewer-cleaning machines this year, complaints of sewage overflow have come down drastically but still a few grievances are being aired. “The water and sewerage board wants to solve the sewage problems and provide better services to the citizens in the long run. To accomplish this, there is a need for us to adopt the latest and suitable technology that is being used across the globe. We will try some innovative sewer-cleaning methods with special focus on the hotspots which are prone to overflows.”

The board is interested in employing the latest cutting and-pumping method developed by a Bangalore-based company by which debris can be removed from a manhole which allows the free flow of sewage. This method obviates the need for manual scavenging, Dana Kishore said.

Sewerage Master Plan Soon

HMWS&SB plans a comprehensive sewerage master plan in a couple of years.

Work on strengthening water distribution to peripheral circles will be completed by March.

Under the project, 54 reservoirs with a cumulative storage capacity of 279 ML are being built. Individual reservoir capacity ranges from 1 ML to 22.5 ML.

Pipelines to a total length of 2,600 km are being laid. City’s peripheral areas are getting water supply on alternate days.