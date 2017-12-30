HYDERABAD: A life-sized robot claimed to be world’s first smart policing robot was launched in the city by IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Friday. The five-foot seven inch, suave looking bot called the Smart Robo Cop is equipped with cameras, and an array of sensors connected to GPS in its beta version and has been developed by H-Bots Robotics, Hyderabad-based robotics technology company. All the components have been sourced from within the country. It has been created to support security systems in the city and is likely to be deployed by July next year.

The bot can move, recognise people, take complaints, detect bombs, identify suspects, interact and answer to queries and has been worked on with a 16-member team in the last six months in a lab facility in Hyderabad, which is called Makers Leeway. The founder of H Bots and also the mind behind Arya, PSV Kisshhan said the idea is not to replace humans, but that it works as value addition.The bot has been equipped with a system where people can lodge a complaint with police from where it is stationed through the options available which include complaints, emergency complaints, which can be lodged through video, audio and photos.

Though the company has made an investment of `45 lakh, they plan to sell it at a cost of `5lakh. While H-Bots has built in the technology, the hardware building has been outsourced to other start ups in the country. Currently, they are in the process of building 38 smart policing robots.