HYDERABAD: A private security guard who has been harassing a minor girl student at Uppal was arrested on Saturday. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Saturday said P Narender a native of Kurnool district was working as a private security at a college. He managed to get the mobile number of a girl and started sending abusive messages to the girl and also threatened to upload her morphed pictures on social media, if she failed to talk to him.

The girl approached SHE Teams of Rachakonda and a case was registered against the accused. He has been nabbed and remanded to judicial custody, said commissioner. In another incident, a 17-year-old girl was being harassed by a cook for the last three years. Despite the girl’s brother warning him, he did not stop and recently, when the girl was returning from an examination, Salman stalked her and abused her in the public.

A case has been registered against Salman. At Ramanthapur, four minor boys studying a government junior college were apprehended by Rachakonda SHE teams following a complaint from the college principal, that they have been harassing girl students at college.“The SHE Teams also registered 44 cases against eve-teasing cases in the last three weeks in which 38 ma,” the commissioner added.