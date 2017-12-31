HYDERABAD: A week after the body of a woman was found dumped in the garbage at Maheshwaram village, the police solved the mystery by arresting her alleged lover, a contract labourer. In an inebriated state, the duo fought when Jayamma failed to cook chicken and accused Ravi had killed her in a fit of rage, said Maheshwaram police. On December 22, the body of a woman with injuries on her head was found on the garbage heap at Dubbacharla village. Further, the woman was identified as Jayamma (38), a native of Kurnool district, who had recently moved to the residential area along with one M Raju.

Raju and Jayamma started living together after abandoning their partners. They met while working at construction sites and joined for work again under a contractor at Dubbacharla village. “As Raju was missing, a team of Maheshwaram police went on hunting for him and apprehended him on Saturday. He was grilled to extract the facts and it has been revealed that Jayamma was killed for not cooking chicken,” said LB Nagar police.