HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old youngster, who had a tiff over petty issue with a bouncer of star hotel on Friday night, attempted suicide by pouring petrol and immolating self. In the incident, the youngster received minor burn injuries. According to police, Sandeep went to a pub on Friday. There was an altercation between him and a bouncer. During the arguments, bouncer reportedly assaulted Sandeep. Feeling humiliated, Sandeep took petrol from his bike and attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now