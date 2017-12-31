Man attempts suicide after brawl in pub in Hyderabad
By Express News Service | Published: 31st December 2017 02:11 AM |
Last Updated: 31st December 2017 09:29 AM | A+A A- |
HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old youngster, who had a tiff over petty issue with a bouncer of star hotel on Friday night, attempted suicide by pouring petrol and immolating self. In the incident, the youngster received minor burn injuries. According to police, Sandeep went to a pub on Friday. There was an altercation between him and a bouncer. During the arguments, bouncer reportedly assaulted Sandeep. Feeling humiliated, Sandeep took petrol from his bike and attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself.