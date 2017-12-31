HYDERABAD: Residents of Patel Nagar of Gowlipura ward in the Old City of Hyderabad have for several years now been irked by an open nala in their vicinity. The nala, spread across a huge compound in the area, is filled with waste and has, over the years, been converted into a dumping ground.Karnavati, a resident whose house is located right next to the nala, says, “We are among the worst sufferers as the drain water seeps into our house often. This has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes putting us vulnerable to diseases like dengue and malaria.

The entire area stink.” Other residents said that due to dumping of cow dung and mud into the nala, its water level has risen alarmingly in the last one year. Another resident Vinod Shah Rangeela, said, “The stink from the nala has made our lives hellish. It has also led to pressing issues for commuters who pass by the nala as it is on the sides of the main road. Because of the filth, pigs in numbers also head towards the nala. It is an eyesore and I wish the civic authorities does something about it.”

However, when asked for a response, Ale Jitendra, son of Gowlipura ward corporator, on behalf of his mother, said, “The land where the nala is located is a disputed property between two parties. Hence, it has been lying in that state for years now.” Meanwhile, a few residents of Kumarwadi basti in Gowlipura complained of their dependency on groundwater and lack of regular water supply in their houses.

Sonali, a basti resident who was seen filling water from an underground tap (illegally suctioned from pipelines), said, “Most of the houses in Kumarwadi receive water supply on alternate days. I believe that since our houses are located at a height, there is less pressure in the tap water we receive in our houses. Hence, we mostly depend on groundwater.” There are only three such underground taps in all four lanes of Kumarwadi.