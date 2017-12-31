HYDERABAD: In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, members of Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) ran around from one place to another to make their demands heard - that the submission of report by the committee on regulation of fees charged by private schools headed by former Osmania University Vice Chancellor, Prof Tirupati Rao should be delayed. On Friday it came to light that the committee headed by Prof Rao recommended a 10 per cent annual hike in fees charged by private and corporate schools. Members of the HSPA first went to the office of Director of School Education to confront Prof Rao to stall him from submitting the report the the school education department so that discussion can be held on report and annual hike can be brought down.



However, when the members of HSPA were informed that Prof Rao would not be coming to DSE, they went to Tarnaka and camped outside Prof Rao’s home. However, they later came to know that Prof Rao is at Osmania University and the parents reached there. There HSPS submitted its request to Prof Rao that the submission of report be postponed. Following this, the HSPA received a letter from the DSE. The letter was issued by Commissioner of DSE directing Prof Rao to put the submission of the committee’s report on hold. This brought a cheer among HSPA members.

However, HSPA members allege that they came to know from Prof Rao later, that he already signed the committee’s report on school fee regulation recommending hike of 10 per cent annually and submitted it to the DSE on Friday itself putting the parents in a state of confusion as to why the DSE released letter on Saturday asking Prof Rao to hold submission of the report.