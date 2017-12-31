HYDERABAD: Opposing the Triple Talaq Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha two days ago, which criminalises divorce, people from various Muslim organisations held a meeting in the city on Saturday.

Members from the Islamic Women University, Hyderabad, stated that the Bill is against the provisions of the Constitution and violates the rights of Muslim women. They demanded that the government should withdraw the Bill in the Parliament.

They pointed out that though the government feels that the law protects the interest of women,it actually penalises the man and could lead to a number of difficulties for women who are completely dependent on their spouses. As per the Bill the man will be sent to jail for three years. They also said that the Bill passed in the Lok Sabha was an unprecedented move.

“This is a violation of the Supreme Court ruling where it states that it can be addressed as a civil matter between wife and husband. Unfortunately, they have termed it as a criminal act. This does not protect the rights of women. The bill has to be referred to the standing committee of the Parliament,” said Dr Md Siraj Ur Rahman, Professor, Osmania College and Hospital. Several other members stated that it is also an attempt to interfere with the Muslim personal law.Md.Mushtaq Malik, president of Tehreek-E-Muslim Shaban said that they will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the proposed bill that criminalises the practice of instant divorce.