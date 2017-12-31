HYDERABAD: Noticing that the authorities of GHMC were facilitating the violators to proceed with construction in violation of the sanctioned plan by obtaining injunction from the Civil Court, the Hyderabad High Court has directed the GHMC commissioner to file an affidavit by furnishing the total list of cases where injunctions had been obtained by various parties from the Civil Courts, both in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, and to place action taken report for preventing illegal constructions before the court by Jan 3 next year.

While dealing with a petition relating to a construction dispute in GHMC area recently, Justice Challa Kodanda Ram pointed out that the authorities were simply issuing notices to the violators under Section 452 of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955 and facilitating the latter to obtain favourable orders like injunction from the civil court to proceed with their construction works in violation of the sanctioned plans. The judge directed the corporation commissioner to file an affidavit and posted the matter to Jan 3 for further hearing.

