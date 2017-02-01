Home Cities Hyderabad

Two more directors held in Musaddilal case

Two more directors of Musaddilal Jewellers and Vaishnavi Bullion, who had tried to convert their black money after note ban, were arrested by Central Crime Station police on Tuesday.

Published: 01st February 2017 04:51 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two more directors of Musaddilal Jewellers and Vaishnavi Bullion, who had tried to convert their black money after note ban, were arrested by Central Crime Station police on Tuesday.
They were found to be attempting manipulation records at registrar of companies to avoid arrest in theRs 110-crore fraudulent gold sale case.

The accused, Nitin Gupta and Nikhil Gupta, sons of Musaddilal Jewellers’ owner Kailash Chand, were involved in creating false receipts of gold sale on the night of demonetisation of higher currency notes on Nov 8, 2016.

The arrested persons are running three firms at Banjara Hills in the name of Musaddilal Jewellers Pvt Ltd with Kailash Chand Gupta and Nikhil Gupta as directors, Musaddilal Gems & Jewellers Pvt Ltd with Kailash Chand Gupta and Nitin Gupta as directors, and Vaishnavi Bullion Pvt Ltd with Nikhil Gupta’s wife Neha Gupta and a woman Vinutha Bholla as directors.    

Deputy commissioner of police (detective) Avinash Mohanty said, “Nitin and Nikhil have attempted to escape from the liability of the offence. They tried to manipulate the relevant records of registrar of companies.”

