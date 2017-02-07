Home Cities Hyderabad

With announcements of investments worth Rs 3 Cr, BioAsia begins on promising note

Announcing an investment of `3,382 crore, and MoUs in government and private sectors with an aim to strengthen city’s positioning as a hub for biotech and life sciences,

Published: 07th February 2017 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2017 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Announcing an investment of `3,382 crore, and MoUs in government and private sectors with an aim to strengthen city’s positioning as a hub for biotech and life sciences, the 14th edition of the Telangana government’s yearly flagship event, BioAsia 2017, kick-started at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Monday. The event was inaugurated by Governor ESL Narasimhan, in the presence of IT minister KT Rama Rao and Health minister C Laxma Reddy.


“A number of new initiatives have been launched today with an investment of about `1,700 crore including the new SEZ facility of Biological E for their manufacturing and research facility, and the 3D model of the country’s largest animal resource facility developed in partnership with the state government was unveiled.

KT Rama Rao, IT Minister

With a cumulative investment of about `3,000 crore, these initiatives mark the beginning of the next wave of development, which I will term as Genome Valley 2.0. As one of the many steps forward, I am delighted to announce IALA for Genome Valley today which would be implemented in the cluster very soon,” said Rao.


Lauding the IT minister’s efforts towards a TB-free Telangana, the Governor said: “At this stage, when healthcare is about criticality, BioAsia becomes a very useful forum for exchange of thoughts and experiences. Not being able to afford proper healthcare, lack of funds in health sector, fighting infection are major challenges for us.

I thank KT Rama Rao for the initiative of aiming to make Telangana a TB-free state. It is high time we move pilot projects to battle diseases and I request corporate hospitals to support the initiative. There is a request to someone like Soumya Swaminathan to ensure that the labelling on medicine is readable. One last request is that drug controlling authorities take care of preventing side effects while examining medicines.”


At the programme, Genome Valley Excellence Award 2017 was awarded to Nobel Laureate Professor Kurt Wuthrichand and Worldwide Chairman Pharmaceuticals and CSO of Johnson & Johnson Dr Paul Stoffels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp