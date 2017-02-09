Tech will fix dismal health care: Narayana Murthy  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said that there was a need to use technology to address the challenges being faced by India in the health sector.



“Technology needs to be used to address the various health problems being faced in India, as the country lags behind in many health parameters when compared to developing countries and even its smaller neighbours.

Technology can act as interface between physicians and patients, bridge the gaps in healthcare delivery system and address the shortfalls in public health,” said Narayana Murthy, speaking at the Bio Asia conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“Still 38 per cent of children in our country suffer from stunted growth, we have just 38 per cent of obstetricians and 32 percent of pediatricians needed in country, our immunisation rates are poorer than neighbours like Nepal, Srilanka and Bangladesh. Much needs to be done in health care in the country, if the demographic dividend has to be converted into asset, as most of health problems strike people at a productive age,” added Murthy.



He stressed on the need to use Health Information Management System for collecting data, better disease management, spotting early warning signs, prevention of diseases.