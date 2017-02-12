Pay 3% more toll for ORR from April 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The revision of user fee by 3 per cent each year for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) around Hyderabad city is based on the rates prescribed in the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 issued by the Union Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highway.



The annual revision of toll rates will be implemented at 3 per cent as per the prescribed guidelines. On the ORR stretches, the toll is calculated for specific length of travel and even the new pricing will continue to be rounded off to the nearest `10.

Currently, nearly 60,000 to 70,000 vehicles pass through toll plazas, interchanges at Kokapet, Edulanagulapally, Patancheru, Sulptanpur, Saragudem, Medchal (Kandlakoya), Shameerpet, Keesara, Ghatkesar, Taramatipeti, Pedda Amberpet, Bongulur, Raviryal, Thukkuguda, Pedda Golconda, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, TSPA and Nanakramguda covering a distance of 157 km. The HMDA officials said the annual hike will be marginal and not be felt for travel in most cases with the charges remaining the same.



The calculated rates for specific length of stretch will be rounded off to nearest `10.Since it is rounded off to nearest `10, charges increased even up to `4 will not be passed on to the users while a hike effect of more than `5 will be added to `10, they claimed.



The enhancement of toll rates will help HGCL to meet the operation and maintenance expenditure of ORR apart from serving the requirements of loan repayment and annuity payments.