Home Cities Hyderabad

Pay 3% more toll for ORR from April 1

Published: 12th February 2017 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2017 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The revision of user fee by 3 per cent each year for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) around Hyderabad city is based on the rates prescribed in the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 issued by the Union Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highway.


The annual revision of toll rates will be implemented at 3 per cent as per the prescribed guidelines. On the ORR stretches, the toll is calculated for specific length of travel and even the new pricing will continue to be rounded off to the nearest `10.

Currently, nearly 60,000 to 70,000 vehicles pass through toll plazas, interchanges at Kokapet, Edulanagulapally, Patancheru, Sulptanpur, Saragudem, Medchal (Kandlakoya), Shameerpet, Keesara, Ghatkesar, Taramatipeti, Pedda Amberpet, Bongulur, Raviryal, Thukkuguda, Pedda Golconda, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, TSPA and Nanakramguda covering a distance of 157 km.  The HMDA officials said the annual hike will be marginal and not be felt for travel in most cases with the charges remaining the same. 


The calculated rates for specific length of stretch will be rounded off to nearest `10.Since it is rounded off to nearest `10, charges increased even up to `4 will not be passed on to the users while a hike effect of more than `5 will be added to `10, they claimed.


The enhancement of toll rates will help HGCL to meet the operation and maintenance expenditure of ORR apart from serving the requirements of loan repayment and annuity payments. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp