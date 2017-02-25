Kansas City shooting: GoFundMe campaign launched to raise money for Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GoFundMe campaign aimed at assisting the family of Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was killed in an alleged hate crime in the United States of America has gathered over dollars 523,505 within a day of launch.

The money donated by 14,288 people surpassed the target 1,50,000 on Friday. The campaign is aimed to help the distressed family will aid the family in arranging funeral expenses related to bringing the body back to India.

The campaign was initiated by Kavipriya Muthuramalingam, a family friend of the deceased. "I have made Sunayana, Srinu's wife as the beneficiary for this account and she will be solely in charge of all the contributions. No amount can replace this loss, so please continue to spread the word," said Kavipriya through an updated message on the website.

The late Srinivas Kuchibhotla | File photo

Another crowd funding campaign was also initiated for the third victim in the crime, Ian Grillot. Ian, was shot after he tried to help the victims and confront the shooter. He was shot in the arm close range and the bullet tore through his shoulder and neck. The campaign started by his older sister, Maggie Grillot, has gathered dollars 308,017 within a day.

The Kansas state police are yet to ascertain if the attack is an instance of hate crime. The accused, Adam W Purinton, a former US army veteran was taken into custody five hours after he shot the two men at a bar. He has been charged with first-degree murder for killing Srinivas. He has also been charged with attempt to second-degree murder.