Home Cities Hyderabad

Kansas City shooting: GoFundMe campaign launched to raise money for Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s family

The campaign is aimed to help the distressed family will aid the family in arranging funeral expenses related to bringing the body back to India.

Published: 25th February 2017 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2017 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sunayana Dumala talks about her late husband, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, during a news conference at Garmin Headquarters in Olathe. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GoFundMe campaign aimed at assisting the family of Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was killed in an alleged hate crime in the United States of America has gathered over dollars 523,505 within a day of launch.

The money donated by 14,288 people surpassed the target 1,50,000 on Friday. The campaign is aimed to help the distressed family will aid the family in arranging funeral expenses related to bringing the body back to India.

The campaign was initiated by Kavipriya Muthuramalingam, a family friend of the deceased. "I have made Sunayana, Srinu's wife as the beneficiary for this account and she will be solely in charge of all the contributions. No amount can replace this loss, so please continue to spread the word," said Kavipriya through an updated message on the website.

The late Srinivas Kuchibhotla | File photo

Another crowd funding campaign was also initiated for the third victim in the crime, Ian Grillot. Ian, was shot after he tried to help the victims and confront the shooter. He was shot in the arm close range and the bullet tore through his shoulder and neck. The campaign started by his older sister, Maggie Grillot, has gathered dollars 308,017 within a day.

The Kansas state police are yet to ascertain if the attack is an instance of hate crime. The accused, Adam W Purinton, a former US army veteran was taken into custody five hours after he shot the two men at a bar. He has been charged with first-degree murder for killing Srinivas. He has also been charged with attempt to second-degree murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinivas Kuchibhotla Kansas City shooting GoFundMe Ian Grillot Kansas US shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp